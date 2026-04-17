Netherlands Keukenhof draws global visitors for spring display

The opening of Keukenhof in Lisse for the 2026 spring season highlights the scale and significance of Dutch floriculture, with around seven million flowers across more than 800 varieties, reaffirming the Netherlands’ position as a global leader in bulb production and ornamental horticulture. Located about 40 km from Amsterdam, the park attracts more than one million visitors each year and anchors tourism in the “flower bulb region” between The Hague and Haarlem, one of the country’s most iconic seasonal destinations. After months of preparation, the displays reach their peak in April and May at the height of the tulip season, drawing a surge of international visitors to the region. With origins dating back to the 17th century and open to the public since the 1950s, the garden now manages large crowds through measures such as timed entry, designated pathways and capped daily capacity, balancing conservation needs with growing global demand.