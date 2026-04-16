Ukraine: Russian strikes hit Kyiv’s Podilsky district

The attack struck Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, just south-west of the city centre, where rescuers pulled survivors from the rubble as fires broke out in nearby buildings. The area, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, includes the historic Podil neighbourhood and surrounding residential zones, some of which were heavily damaged. Residents reported multiple blasts overnight, with windows shattered and buildings hit across several districts. Many said they were woken by the shockwaves, while others filmed smoke rising over the skyline. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at least 45 people were injured, as emergency teams evacuated residents from unsafe buildings and treated casualties on site. Air defences intercepted some projectiles, but others struck homes and infrastructure. The strike was part of a broader wave of attacks across Ukraine. Local authorities reported at least 16 people killed in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa, with 80 more wounded. Emergency services continued operations into the morning of 16 April, clearing debris and searching for victims. Authorities warned of ongoing risks and urged residents to remain in shelters and avoid damaged buildings, while engineers assessed the stability of affected homes.