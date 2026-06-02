Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ bill faces further review?

Ghanaian President John Mahama has said a controversial bill that would further restrict LGBTQ+ rights will undergo legal scrutiny before it can become law.

The legislation, passed by parliament last week, proposes prison sentences of up to three years for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. It also includes provisions requiring individuals to report prohibited activities to authorities.

Speaking during a visit to the United Kingdom, Mahama said the bill would be carefully examined by his legal advisers and the attorney general before any further steps are taken.

He noted that the legislation originated as a private members' bill rather than a government-sponsored proposal, making additional legal review necessary.

"We will look at it and make sure that everything is in order," the president said. He added that if concerns arise, the bill could be referred to the Council of State, an advisory body that assists the president on national matters.

Mahama also indicated that parliament's Speaker was addressing procedural issues linked to the bill's passage.

The legislation marks the second attempt by lawmakers to introduce sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ measures.

An earlier version was first tabled in 2021 following the closure of an LGBTQ+ community centre in the capital, Accra. Although parliament approved that bill in 2024, it never received presidential assent before former President Nana Akufo-Addo left office.

At the time, several legal challenges were filed at Ghana's Supreme Court, prompting Akufo-Addo to withhold approval pending the outcome of the cases.

The current bill was reintroduced this year by lawmakers from across the political spectrum.

However, some opposition MPs argue that the latest version is less stringent than the legislation approved in 2024.

According to minority lawmakers, amendments have weakened some of the provisions they believed would have made the law a stronger deterrent.

One notable change is the exemption granted to healthcare workers, legal professionals and journalists who provide services to LGBTQ+ individuals or report on issues affecting the community.

At the same time, the legislation retains penalties for people deemed to be promoting or supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Individuals identified as allies could face criminal sanctions under the proposed law.

The bill has drawn strong criticism from human rights organisations both within Ghana and internationally.

Human Rights Watch has urged lawmakers to abandon the legislation, arguing that it infringes on fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under international law.

Supporters of the measure reject those concerns. They argue that the bill is needed to protect what they describe as Ghanaian cultural and family values.

The debate reflects a wider trend across parts of Africa, where several countries have adopted tougher measures targeting LGBTQ+ communities in recent years.