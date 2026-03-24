US university cancels Mahama honour over LGBTQ bill concerns

Ghana’s embassy in the United States has criticised Lincoln University's last-minute decision to cancel plans to confer an honorary doctorate on former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a statement, the embassy said it was “surprised and disappointed” that the university withdrew the honour just hours before a scheduled visit on 26 March, while Mr Mahama was already in the US.

The reversal is reported to have followed objections from a group within the university over Mr Mahama’s perceived stance on Ghana’s proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, often referred to as the anti-gay bill.

Ghanaian officials said the issue had not been raised during earlier engagements between the two sides. Preparations for the visit had been completed, including a final review of arrangements only days before the planned ceremony.

The embassy noted that the invitation had been accepted in good faith, highlighting Lincoln University’s long-standing historical links with Ghana, including its association with the country’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

While recognising the university’s right to respond to internal concerns, the embassy argued that the controversy concerns an ongoing legislative process in Ghana rather than the position of any one individual.

It also defended Mr Mahama’s record, describing his leadership as rooted in democratic values and dialogue on sensitive social issues.

The embassy said it remained committed to maintaining constructive relations and expressed hope that the longstanding ties between Ghana and Lincoln University would help resolve the situation.