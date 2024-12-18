Ghana's top court dismisses challenge to anti-LGBT bill

In the latest blow to the LGBTQ community in Africa, Ghana’s top court has dismissed two cases challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The ruling paves the way for the president to sign into law what is one of the continent’s most restrictive pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

All seven judges on the Supreme Court panel ended separate petitions against it, filed by broadcast journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky and academic Amanda Odoi.

The bill, which has been condemned by the United Nations and human rights groups, was passed earlier this year by Ghanaian lawmakers.

If signed into law, it will impose three years in prison for people identifying as LGBT and five years for forming or funding LGBT groups.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, whose term in office ends on 7 January, had delayed signing it pending the outcome of the Supreme Court challenge.

But the judges said the case could not be reviewed until it had been signed it into law.

Opposition leader and incoming president, John Mahama, has expressed support for the bill.

Odoi and Sky says they are disappointed by the ruling and will examine their options after studying the full judgement.

If it becomes law, it is likely to face further court challenges.