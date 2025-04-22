ECOWAS Meets in Ghana to Tackle Member Withdrawals

West African leaders are gathering in Accra, Ghana, for a two-day meeting to address the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS. The talks, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, will focus on how the three junta-led nations’ exit will impact the bloc and its institutions.

Earlier this year, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso made their official departure from ECOWAS. In response, the bloc outlined transitional guidelines, maintaining policies like free trade and visa-free movement — at least temporarily.

Now, member states are set to finalize those measures and determine next steps. Tensions have grown after the three countries, now part of the Alliance of Sahel States, imposed a 0.5 percent import duty on ECOWAS goods — a move that challenges the region’s free trade ambitions and complicates relations further. As discussions continue in Accra, ECOWAS faces the challenge of redefining its ties with the breakaway nations, while preserving stability and cooperation across West Africa.