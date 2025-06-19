Evacuations begin: African citizens caught in Israel-Iran crossfire

For many Africans living, studying, or working in the Middle East, the last few days have been filled with fear and uncertainty as the Israel–Iran tensions keep escalating.

However, some African governments are taking urgent steps to bring their citizens home. From Ghana to Nigeria, evacuations are underway, while others are yet to respond.

Ghana leads with swift action

Ghana has been one of the first African countries to act. The government has closed its embassy in Tehran and started evacuating Ghanaians from Iran through land routes. The move comes after weeks of rising hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says the evacuation includes diplomats, students, professionals, and other citizens. In Israel, Ghana has also scaled down its diplomatic presence and is working on special clearances to evacuate more than 900 Ghanaians, including 65 students.

So far, no Ghanaian casualties have been reported in either country.

Nigeria preparing for lift-off

Nigeria is also finalising plans to evacuate its citizens from both Israel and Iran. The Foreign Affairs Ministry says arrangements are nearly complete, and embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran are identifying and contacting Nigerians who need help.

The government has advised citizens in both countries to stay calm, follow local safety measures, and register with the nearest Nigerian embassy for updates.

Nigeria has also called for an immediate ceasefire and urged both sides to protect civilians and return to dialogue.

Uganda moves to rescue students

In Uganda, the focus has been on 48 students stranded in Tehran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating its evacuation with help from Ugandan embassies in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Jordan.

With airspace over Iran and Israel closed, most of these evacuations are being rerouted through neighbouring countries by road. Uganda is also reaching out to officials in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar for transit assistance.

Sudan orders immediate exit

Sudan’s transitional government has also moved quickly, ordering the evacuation of its citizens from Iran. The Sudanese ambassador in Tehran has been tasked with assessing the situation and ensuring a safe departure for nationals still in the country.

A cautious continental response

While some countries like South Africa, Mauritania, and Sudan have publicly condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran, others have remained quiet. Analysts say many governments are walking a tightrope, trying to maintain relationships with both Israel and their Middle Eastern partners.

For now, evacuations remain limited to a handful of countries, but more may follow as the conflict continues to unfold.

The challenge of getting people out

Getting people out of a war zone is never simple. With air travel shut down, African governments are relying on land routes and support from third countries to move people to safety. Still, for the families of Africans trapped in the region, any step toward home is a welcome one.

Throwback

This isn’t the first time African governments have had to scramble to protect their citizens in a foreign war zone.

Two years ago, during the Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of African students and workers were left stranded; many with little support, facing racism at borders, and struggling to find a way out. That crisis exposed major gaps in Africa’s emergency response systems and sparked calls for better planning, coordination, and diplomatic muscle.

Now, with the Israel-Iran conflict escalating, the same challenge has returned. This time, some countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Sudan have acted faster. They’ve shown more urgency, more coordination, and a clearer sense of responsibility to citizens abroad.

The response, however, remains uneven. Many African nations still lack the systems or funding to respond quickly when their citizens are caught in conflict. And with thousands of Africans living across the Middle East, the stakes are high.