"Great economic potential in Africa": five African leaders have lunch with Trump

US President Donald Trump opened his White House lunch with African leaders, says "there's a lot of anger on your continent."

The surprise meeting with the leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau comes as the Trump administration has taken radical steps it said are meant to reshape the U.S. relationship with Africa.

As the lunch began, Trump invited the assembled African leaders to speak individually – then seemed to regret how long it was taking.

Up first was Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani who spoke for several minutes, lavishing Trump with praise, including, “I would like to let you know that we are delighted to see Trump’s commitment to our continent.”

Praise for Trump... and a vague promise of a visit

The West African leaders, speaking one at a time, praised Trump for his efforts to try to foster peace deals around the world.

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye suggested his country also offered investment opportunities for tourism, including, he suggested, a golf course. Faye said the course would only be a six hour flight from New York and suggested Trump could visit to show off his skills. After President Joseph Boakai wrapped his brief remarks at the start of the White House meeting, Trump asked the Liberian leader where he learned to speak so “beautifully.”

Trump seemed surprised when Boakai responded he learned in Liberia. “I have people at this table can't speak nearly as well,” Trump added.

The US president also said that he would "very much like" to go to Africa "at some point", although he added that he would need to check his schedule first.

Trump’s predecessor, President Joe Biden, promised to go to Africa in 2023.

But he only made good on that commitment by visiting Angola in December 2024, just weeks before he left office.