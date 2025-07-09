Record-breaking heat in Morocco spurs demand for air conditioning

As Morocco endures a severe heat wave this summer, temperatures have risen significantly above the usual averages in various areas. Cities such as Marrakech, Fez, and Casablanca are recording daily highs surpassing 45Â°C (113Â°F), making it increasingly challenging for residents, particularly the elderly and those with health issues.

In reaction, the demand for air conditioning units has skyrocketed. Appliance retailers nationwide are witnessing a notable surge in sales, with some even running out of inventory.

Many Moroccans are relying on air conditioning as the sole dependable method to escape the intense heat, despite worries about electricity usage and escalating energy costs.