Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Record-breaking heat in Morocco spurs demand for air conditioning

Record-breaking heat in Morocco spurs demand for air conditioning
Boys play at a water fountain on a hot afternoon near Marrakech's old medina, Morocco, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Morocco

As Morocco endures a severe heat wave this summer, temperatures have risen significantly above the usual averages in various areas. Cities such as Marrakech, Fez, and Casablanca are recording daily highs surpassing 45Â°C (113Â°F), making it increasingly challenging for residents, particularly the elderly and those with health issues.

In reaction, the demand for air conditioning units has skyrocketed. Appliance retailers nationwide are witnessing a notable surge in sales, with some even running out of inventory.

Many Moroccans are relying on air conditioning as the sole dependable method to escape the intense heat, despite worries about electricity usage and escalating energy costs.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..