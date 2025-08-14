Heatwave fuels rise in wild swimming across Amsterdam

With temperatures approaching 30 degrees Celsius in the Dutch capital, swimmers gathered along the waterfront to escape the heat. “In the centre, where it’s quite busy, I see some tourists, they don’t bring their water bottles, and then I do worry a little bit for them,” said Noortje, a student from The Hague. “But if you’re out here and you’re swimming, then it’s not so bad at all,” she added. Wild swimming is gaining popularity across the Netherlands as climate change increases temperatures and extends the summer season.