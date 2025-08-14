Three injured in drone blast in Russia’s Belgorod region

The blast hit a moving vehicle, which caught fire before being extinguished by emergency crews. CCTV footage released on Gladkov’s official Telegram channel appeared to show the moment of impact in central Belgorod. According to the governor, the strike was carried out by a Ukrainian drone in what he described as another attack on the region’s largest city near the Ukrainian border. In a separate incident earlier in the day, a government building was hit by a drone without causing injuries. Russia’s Defence Ministry reported shooting down 44 Ukrainian drones overnight across its territory and the annexed Crimea.