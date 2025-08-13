Welcome to Africanews

Mexico City rally over Israeli strike that killed journalists in Gaza

The demonstrators held a candlelit vigil in the city’s historic centre, urging the Mexican government to cut diplomatic ties with Israel. Hospital officials in Gaza and Israeli authorities confirmed the deaths of al-Sharif, correspondent Mohamed Qreiqeh, four other journalists and two others outside Shifa Hospital. The Israeli military alleged al-Sharif led a Hamas cell, a claim rejected by Al Jazeera. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports at least 192 journalists killed since the conflict began, calling it the deadliest for the press in modern history.

