Injured elephant repeatedly visits Indian village for food and water

The injured male tusker, unable to return to the nearby Amchang Reserve forest, has been seen in the village at least twice a day, sometimes blocking traffic and raiding shops for something to eat. Locals have installed steel fencing and concertina wire to protect their homes and kiosks, while also providing the animal with food and water. Wildlife officials say the animal has faced resistance from other elephants when trying to rejoin a herd. Assam, home to over 5,000 wild Asian elephants, has seen rising human-elephant conflict as expanding towns and farms reduce forest habitats. Conservationists are calling for protected corridors to allow elephants to move safely between forests.