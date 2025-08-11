Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Pro-Palestinian protests held across Greece over Gaza war

Organised by the March to Gaza initiative, the rally was one of more than 100 events staged across Greece on the same day. Protesters chanted slogans outside the Greek Parliament before marching through the city centre. The demonstrations came amid growing international criticism of Israel’s military actions. One participant told local media that children were suffering while Europe remained silent. Similar rallies took place in cities across the country in a coordinated show of solidarity with Palestinians.

Greece Athens Rally Protests Palestine Video

