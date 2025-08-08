Duda defeats world champion Gukesh in Katowice blitz clash

The fast-paced format, with only minutes for each player to complete their moves, ended with victory for Duda, one of the world’s top-ranked players and the first Pole to surpass the 2700 Elo “super grandmaster” mark. Speaking ahead of the game, Duda described chess as a lifelong passion combining logic and psychology. Interest in chess is surging in Poland, with over 40,000 registered players and growing school programmes, including classes now offered in half of Katowice’s primary schools.