Hostage families join nationwide protests over Gaza offensive

The protest followed Israel’s overnight approval to occupy Gaza City, stopping short of full control of the Strip, amid fears for around 20 surviving hostages held by Hamas. A day earlier, hundreds chained themselves together near the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem as the Security Cabinet debated further military expansion. Demonstrations also took place in Tel Aviv, where burning tyres and hostage photographs lined the streets. In Gaza, where nearly two years of war have caused mass displacement, destruction and hunger, hospitals reported at least 42 people killed in strikes and shootings across the south on Thursday.