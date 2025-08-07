Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

‘Oppenheimer’ noh play staged for Hiroshima bombing anniversary

Performed in English by Theatre Nohgaku at the Kita Noh Theatre on Wednesday, the piece explores Oppenheimer’s remorse over the bomb’s devastation during World War Two. The ghost of Oppenheimer, consumed by guilt, pledges to ease human suffering through a symbolic dance. John Oglevee, who played the lead role, said that creating and sharing works based on past atrocities is painful for everyone involved. The play, written in 2015, was performed in Japan for the first time. A second performance is scheduled for Saturday, on the anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing.

More about
Japan Tokyo Hiroshima atomic bomb Nuclear weapons Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..