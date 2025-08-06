Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Gaza as UN clinic area hit

Attacks across the enclave continued throughout the day, with at least 23 people reported killed since dawn. Health officials in Gaza said Israeli forces also opened fire on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including 26 near the Morag Corridor and six near a humanitarian aid site in Teina. Gaza’s Health Ministry, viewed by the United Nations as the main source of casualty data, says over 61,000 people have died and more than 150,000 have been wounded.