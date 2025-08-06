Hundreds protest nuclear weapons at Hiroshima ceremony

The protestors called for the abolition of nuclear weapons and an end to war, holding signs and chanting while official commemorations took place across the Peace Memorial Park. Police urged the group to disperse, but many remained in place. Local media reported that one man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a security guard during the protest. The demonstration comes as international support for nuclear deterrence continues to grow, including within Japan. Some survivors criticised the Japanese government’s muted response to US President Donald Trump’s recent comparison of the 1945 bombings to Washington’s strike on Iran.