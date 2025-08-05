Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers at military hospital in Kharkiv

The visit comes ahead of what could be a decisive week in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected in Moscow midweek for talks. Trump has set a Friday deadline for Russia to halt its military offensive or face new economic sanctions. The diplomatic impasse shows little sign of resolution. Russia maintains its advance, and Trump has questioned the long-term impact of sanctions. According to the United Nations, over 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the conflict began.