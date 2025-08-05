Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Two fireworks boats catch fire during Yokohama festival

The Minatomirai Smart Festival had planned to launch 20,000 fireworks in 25 minutes from 19:30 local time (1030 GMT). Around 20 minutes in, music stopped and organisers cited “safety concerns” before halting the event. Shortly after, black smoke was seen rising from two boats. According to the Yokohama Coast Guard, five technicians jumped into the water and were rescued. The fire was brought under control within hours, but around 22:00 (1300GMT), fireworks started to go off again. The organisers are investigating the cause of the fire.

More about
Japan Yokohama fireworks Explosion Festival Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..