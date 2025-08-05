Two fireworks boats catch fire during Yokohama festival

The Minatomirai Smart Festival had planned to launch 20,000 fireworks in 25 minutes from 19:30 local time (1030 GMT). Around 20 minutes in, music stopped and organisers cited “safety concerns” before halting the event. Shortly after, black smoke was seen rising from two boats. According to the Yokohama Coast Guard, five technicians jumped into the water and were rescued. The fire was brought under control within hours, but around 22:00 (1300GMT), fireworks started to go off again. The organisers are investigating the cause of the fire.