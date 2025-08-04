Welcome to Africanews

Fires in northwest Spain destroy hundreds of hectares of forest

The first blaze began in Balarés, in the parish of Cospindo, and was followed by four others in Brántuas, A Graña, Cores and Nemeño. Two of the five fires, those in Cospindo and Cores, were stabilised by Sunday evening, while the others remained active. Residents were evacuated from Balarés and O Osmo on Saturday as flames approached homes and beaches. Officials suspect the newer fires were deliberately set, as they started separately from the initial blaze, which was linked to a downed power line. Hundreds of emergency personnel, supported with aircraft and helicopters, have been deployed.

