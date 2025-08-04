Fires in northwest Spain destroy hundreds of hectares of forest

The first blaze began in Balarés, in the parish of Cospindo, and was followed by four others in Brántuas, A Graña, Cores and Nemeño. Two of the five fires, those in Cospindo and Cores, were stabilised by Sunday evening, while the others remained active. Residents were evacuated from Balarés and O Osmo on Saturday as flames approached homes and beaches. Officials suspect the newer fires were deliberately set, as they started separately from the initial blaze, which was linked to a downed power line. Hundreds of emergency personnel, supported with aircraft and helicopters, have been deployed.