WATCH: Protesters in Athens call for end to war in Gaza

Organised by trade unions linked to Greece’s Communist Party, the demonstration saw participants waving flags, holding placards, and chanting slogans. The rally ended peacefully. The protest took place as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel to assess the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He is expected to visit food distribution points on Friday alongside US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. The conflict began on 7 October 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.