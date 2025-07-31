Crowds risk death for food in Gaza as famine warnings intensify

The international authority on food crises warned this week that famine is now unfolding in Gaza, with “widespread death” expected without immediate action. The situation has worsened sharply due to ongoing Israeli blockades and conflict. Witnesses say that at least 48 people were killed on Wednesday as people crowded around aid trucks entering through the Zikim crossing. Israel has eased some restrictions, but chaos and violence continue to hamper deliveries. Meanwhile, Israeli right-wing activists rallied near the Gaza border, calling for the construction of settlements inside the territory. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.