Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Tsunami waves reach Japan and Hawaii after 8.8 quake off Russia

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 18.2 kilometres, caused waves of up to four metres along the Kamchatka coast, where several people were injured. Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued warnings for waves up to three metres along Hokkaido and Honshu, with waves of 1.3 metres recorded in Iwate prefecture. Evacuation orders were issued for 1.9 million people in Japan. Advisories extended to Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, while tsunami alerts were also in place for Hawaii, Alaska, parts of the US west coast and areas as far south as New Zealand.

More about
Tsunami Japan Russia kamchatka Earthquake Video

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..