Tsunami waves reach Japan and Hawaii after 8.8 quake off Russia

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 18.2 kilometres, caused waves of up to four metres along the Kamchatka coast, where several people were injured. Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued warnings for waves up to three metres along Hokkaido and Honshu, with waves of 1.3 metres recorded in Iwate prefecture. Evacuation orders were issued for 1.9 million people in Japan. Advisories extended to Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, while tsunami alerts were also in place for Hawaii, Alaska, parts of the US west coast and areas as far south as New Zealand.