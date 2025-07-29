Welcome to Africanews

Portugal battles major wildfires as heat and winds intensify risk

More than 1,700 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a dozen major blazes. The most critical situation was in Arouca, where 500 personnel and 175 land units were mobilised. In Ponte da Barca, a fire active since Saturday continued to spread near residential areas, prompting evacuations. Five firefighters were injured in a road accident, and at least six others sustained minor injuries during operations. Authorities remain on high alert, warning that persistent heat may worsen conditions, with the entire country facing a maximum or very high fire risk.

