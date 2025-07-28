Old bridge in Mostar hosts 459th annual jump

Evald Krnić from Tuzi, Montenegro, claimed victory in the annual event, which draws competitors and spectators from across the region. Built in the 16th century, the UNESCO-listed Old Bridge spans the Neretva River and stands 24 metres above the water. Diving from the bridge is a centuries-old tradition, with the earliest written records dating back to 1664, though oral history suggests it began even earlier during the bridge’s construction. This year’s edition attracted around 5,000 fans, eager to see the daring displays from the stone arc above.