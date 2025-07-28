Germany: 3 dead, several injured in regional train accident

A regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany on Sunday, killing three people and leaving several others with serious injuries, according to federal police quoted by German news agency dpa. Around 100 passengers were on board when at least two carriages left the tracks in a forested area near the town of Riedlingen at approximately 6:10 p.m. local time. Images from the scene showed train cars lying on their sides as rescue teams climbed over the wreckage to assist those inside. The cause of the derailment remains unclear. The incident occurred about 158 kilometres west of Munich. Federal police and Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s main rail operator, had not issued public statements by Sunday evening.