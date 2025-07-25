Windsurf freestyle World Cup concludes early in windy Fuerteventura

Yentel Caers and Sarah-Quita Offringa emerged victorious, winning the event and the Freestyle Double Elimination. Offringa’s win also secured her 16th freestyle world title and 27th overall world championship; she narrowly beat Dutch rival Maaike Huvermann in a decisive super final, after losing to her in the first round. Germany’s Lisa Kloster claimed third, earning her first podium finish. In the men’s division, Belgium’s Caers held his top spot, defeating Italy’s Jacopo Testa. Steven van Broeckhoven finished third. The windsurf event will run through 27 July, with a super session possible if the conditions allow it.