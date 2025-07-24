Welcome to Africanews

WATCH: Ukrainians protest for second day over anti-corruption law

The legislation, recently signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, increases government oversight of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Critics argue it could undermine the agencies’ autonomy and shift control over investigations closer to the president’s office. The protests, which started on Tuesday, mark the largest public dissent since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, and come amid growing concern over Ukraine’s standing with international partners. Zelenskyy has pledged to propose new safeguards to parliament within weeks to restore trust.

Ukraine Kyiv Corruption draft law Volodymyr Zelenskyy Protests

