Klaipėda’s elderly residents discover bodyboarding on the Baltic coast

The programme was introduced by Alina Bocman, an instructor at Judu 365, a centre promoting physical activity for people with disabilities. Bocman brought the idea from Portugal, where she observed seniors taking part in similar sessions during a training visit. Interest in Klaipėda was so high that registrations had to be temporarily closed. Not all participants returned after the first session, but those who stayed say the experience is transformative.