Displaced Gazans live in tents at bombed stadium in Gaza City

The video captures a child rollerblading along a running track surrounded by makeshift shelters in Yarmouk Stadium, which was partially destroyed earlier in the conflict. Once occupied by Israeli forces, the site has since become a temporary refuge for displaced residents. At least 20 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday as Israeli attacks continued across the enclave. More than 59,000 people have been killed and over 142,000 injured since the war with Hamas began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.