Giant trolls made from trash warn against environmental destruction

The installation, titled Trolls Save the Humans, is the latest work by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, known for building large sculptures from discarded wood and other recycled materials. Displayed at Filoli, a historic estate surrounded by 650 acres of gardens and forest near San Francisco, each troll has its own backstory and mission. These figures are part of an ongoing “Trail of a Thousand Trolls” project, which now spans over 20 countries. Built with help from volunteers, the sculptures demonstrate the value of reuse and the urgency of environmental protection.