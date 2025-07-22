Tourists watch cooling lava as Iceland’s volcanic activity slows

Drone footage filmed on Monday shows lava emerging from the Sundhnúksgígar crater row, with molten rock continuing to flow southeast from a large fissure. Authorities have confirmed the current activity is not threatening infrastructure. The eruption led to the evacuation of approximately 100 residents from Grindavik, as well as guests at a nearby campsite and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. Access to the site has since been reopened to visitors. Grindavik has experienced repeated volcanic events since November 2023, when the area’s long-dormant volcano became active after 800 years. Iceland sits atop a major volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic.