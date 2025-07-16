Russia launches 400 drones overnight in latest attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Odesa, and Kharkiv, were all targeted in the latest attacks, which Ukraine’s Air Force said involved 400 Shahed and decoy drones and a ballistic missile. Air defences intercepted 18 drones over Vinnytsia, but several broke through. In Pysarivka, nine homes were damaged, injuring at least eight people, five suffering burns. Fires were also reported in Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, where 30 flats were hit. The strikes come as the US sets a 2 September deadline for Russia to agree to a peace deal or face sweeping sanctions.