Bear disrupts flights at Yamagata Airport, forces runway closure

Staff at Yamagata Airport in Japan encountered an unexpected situation on Thursday morning. A bear, estimated at 1.2 metres long, was seen dashing across the runway at around 7 a.m., prompting officials to close the tarmac for safety. The temporary shutdown affected over 10 flights, with two confirmed delays of around 30 minutes. Authorities believe the animal likely emerged from nearby woods and are now advising residents in the area to stay alert. Although no injuries were reported, the incident caused quite a stir. The bear has not yet been found. Scientists say that climate change is disrupting bear hibernation patterns and natural food supplies, while rural depopulation linked to an ageing population is also playing a role in pushing bears closer to urban areas.