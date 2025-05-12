Pope Leo XIV reopens sealed papal apartment but will he live there?

In a significant move just under a week after his election, Pope Leo XIV has ordered the unsealing of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace. The official reopening took place on 11 May, following the Regina Caeli prayer, in the presence of top Vatican officials, including Cardinal Kevin Farrell and Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Sealed since the death of Pope Francis on 21 April, the apartment's fate remains uncertain, as Pope Leo XIV has yet to confirm whether he will live there. The gesture, rich in symbolism, marks a key step in the transition of papal authority and raises questions about the new pontiff's approach to tradition and simplicity.