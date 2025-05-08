Crowd cheers as white smoke announces new pope at Vatican

At 6:07 pm on Thursday, white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St Peter’s Basilica rang out, announcing the election of the 267th pope on the second day of the conclave. A wave of emotion swept through the crowd in St Peter’s Square as tens of thousands cheered, chanted “Viva il papa!”, and waved flags from around the world. Priests crossed themselves and nuns wept as all eyes turned to the basilica’s loggia, where the new pope is expected to appear. The white smoke signals that at least 89 of the 133 cardinal electors agreed on a successor to Pope Francis. The words “Habemus Papam!” will soon echo from the balcony, followed by the name of the Church’s new leader.