Uganda secretly sends hundreds of troops to DR Congo - UN experts

More Ugandan soldiers have poured into Congolese territory under the pretext of fighting armed groups, without Kinshasa's authorization.

As many as 1,000 troops have deployed in Bunia, as well as to the Mahagi and Djugu territories in Ituri province, according to UN experts.

Ugandan authorities say the deployment is meant to tackle the threat posed by CODECO, an armed group operating in Ituri.

CODECO fighters have been accused of carrying out attacks on Lake Albert where some of Uganda's oil installations are located.

But UN experts argue that the actual motivation is to secure vital economic interests especially the gold and timber trade.

In 2021, Kinshasa approved Kampala's deployment of forces in the Beni territory to fight Islamic State-linked ADF rebels.

The mandate of Uganda's forces has been extended since. It is not known how many men Kampala has sent to the DRC.