Museveni to run again as Uganda's ruling party picks him for 2026 election

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has been confirmed as the ruling party’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election, setting the stage for him to extend his nearly 40-year rule.

At 80 years old, Museveni has led Uganda since 1986 after taking power as a rebel leader. In his acceptance speech on Saturday, he said he would continue working to turn Uganda into a “high upper middle-income country” if re-elected.

The announcement was made during a conference of his party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Museveni highlighted his role in bringing “stability and progress” to Uganda and warned against missing another opportunity for transformation like in the colonial era.

Critics accuse Museveni of ruling with an iron fist. Uganda’s constitution has been changed twice to remove term and age limits, allowing him to remain in power.

His main challenger is expected to be pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi. He ran against Museveni in 2021 but lost, claiming the vote was rigged. Wine has said being in opposition in Uganda comes with harsh consequences, including intimidation and arrests.

Another key opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, remains in detention facing treason charges, which he denies.

The next election is scheduled for January 2026.