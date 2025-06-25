Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani declares victory in New York Democratic mayoral primary

Ugandan-born Zohran Mamdani declared victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist was virtually unknown when the race began, but he defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who had been the front-runner throughout the race.

“Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won", Cuomo told supporters after he conceded defeat.

Mamdani energised progressives and young voters with his optimistic campaign centred on the cost of living.

"Tonight we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City", Mamdani told supporters.

Zohran Mamdani has been a member of the New York State Assembly since 2021.

He is part of a new generation of progressive Democrats, alongside figures like New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Tuesday’s primary exposed the party’s ideological divide. Voters rejected moderate candidate Andrew Cuomo, a household name who was attempting a comeback after a sexual harassment scandal.

During the race, Mamdani also stood out for his strong criticism of Israel's war in Gaza, and his support for Palestinian people.

Mamdani would become New York’s first Muslim and first Indian American mayor if elected.

Among other candidates, he will face incumbent Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November election.