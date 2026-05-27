Yoweri Museveni signals continuity as Uganda unveils new cabinet

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has unveiled a new Cabinet and the message is clear: continuity over change.

Key allies including Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja have kept their positions, while longtime political heavyweights like Rebecca Kadaga and Janet Museveni remain firmly in government.

But there are notable shifts. Former UN diplomat Adonia Ayebare takes over Foreign Affairs, while Kiryowa Kiwanuka now heads the powerful Defence Ministry, signaling tighter control over security as Museveni begins another term.

Several veteran ministers were dropped, including Moses Ali and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, as younger technocrats enter strategic portfolios.

Analysts say the reshuffle balances loyalty, regional influence, and the rising political network of Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Despite hopes for a youthful government, many Ugandans see the new Cabinet as more of the same, raising fresh questions about succession, reform, and the future of Uganda’s leadership.