Uganda steps up Ebola response as new cases raise concern in Kampala

Uganda has intensified health screening and public safety measures in the capital Kampala after confirming two new Ebola cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to seven since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

The latest patients are Ugandan health workers employed at a private medical facility in Kampala, according to the health ministry. Both have been admitted to a designated treatment unit where they are receiving care.

Authorities say contact tracing is underway and have urged the public to immediately report anyone showing symptoms associated with the virus.

At Mulago National Specialised Hospital in Kampala, visitors are being screened by health workers as the government ramps up efforts to contain the outbreak.

Public confidence mixed with growing anxiety

Despite growing concern, some residents expressed confidence in the government’s handling of the situation.

“It’s not the first time it’s happening,” said Joseph Okalo, a student in Kampala. “We’ve seen other cases like COVID before, but personally I trust the Ministry of Health and the government because they are doing all it takes to ensure that Ebola is eradicated.”

Medical workers also pointed to the speed of the government’s response.

“The government didn’t wait for the numbers to be so big to act,” said junior surgeon Joel Kitiibwa. “Doctors and nurses were prepared, people have been informed about the SOPs, and in churches and public places you find people sanitising and temperatures being taken.”

Others, however, called for tighter border controls, particularly with neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak has been most severe.

“I feel like they should put bans on people coming in from those highly infectious areas,” said psychologist Betty Nyangoma. “At least they should limit people coming in unless they have been properly screened.”

Regional outbreak fuels fears

The World Health Organization says more than 900 suspected Ebola cases and over 200 suspected deaths have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Uganda last week suspended all public transport links to the DRC after confirming Ebola cases involving Congolese nationals who crossed the border.

Ebola is a highly infectious viral disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids. It can cause severe bleeding, organ failure and death if not contained quickly.