Faith under the sun: pilgrims endure heat at mount Arafat

Pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for spiritual peak of Hajj amid intense heat

More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered at Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on Tuesday for the most significant ritual of the Hajj pilgrimage, enduring sweltering temperatures as they prayed for forgiveness, mercy and peace amid regional uncertainty.

Pilgrims brave scorching temperatures

Muslim pilgrims from around the world converged on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the spiritual climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Despite intense heat, worshippers gathered on the rocky hill and surrounding plains for hours of prayer and reflection, seeking forgiveness and blessings in what many consider the most sacred moment of Hajj.

Unlike previous years, many pilgrims chose to pray indoors in air-conditioned areas around the Namira Mosque as temperatures soared. Others used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun while performing rituals outdoors.

A once-in-a-lifetime journey

Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is mandatory once in a lifetime for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

For many pilgrims, reaching Mount Arafat represents the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

“This happens once in a lifetime,” said Egyptian pilgrim Mohammad Asal. “People here have prepared their prayers, hoping that God will respond to them.”

Pilgrims traditionally spend the day in deep prayer, often raising their hands in worship with tears streaming down their faces as they ask God for mercy and the erasure of past sins.

Unity and prayer amid regional tensions

Saudi authorities say more than 1.5 million pilgrims arrived from abroad this year, with worshippers coming from across the Muslim world despite uncertainty in the region linked to the Iran conflict and fragile ceasefire efforts.

For many, Hajj is both a collective and deeply personal experience, bringing together Muslims of different nationalities, languages and backgrounds in a shared act of faith.

“Our wishes are many,” said Sudanese pilgrim Mohammad Obaid, who said he was praying for Sudan and Muslims around the world.