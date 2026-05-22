US House Republicans cancel vote on Iran war resolution

In what is being seen as a rare act of defiance, Republican lawmakers failed to gather enough votes to dismiss legislation that would compel President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran.

Members of the House were scheduled to vote on a resolution, introduced by the Democrats, seeking to end the conflict unless Trump obtained authorisation from Congress.

It was scheduled to take place late on Thursday afternoon, just before lawmakers left on a 10-day recess.

But when it became clear that Republicans would not have the numbers needed to defeat the bill, party leaders declined to hold a vote on it.

House Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, called Republican lawmakers “cowards” for pulling the vote he says they knew they would lose.

In a statement with other caucus leaders, he accused them of refusing to be held accountable to the American people.

“Even as we prepare to recognise our nation’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day, House Republicans refuse to show up and be accountable to the brave service members that have been recklessly put in harm’s way,” they added.

The Republicans, who hold narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate, have blocked three previous War Powers Resolutions.

This was widely seen as showing the party’s strong support for both the war and the president within his party.

Thursday’s delay is the latest sign of the slipping support by Republicans in Congress for a war that Trump launched more than two months ago without congressional approval.

Rank-and-file party members are increasingly willing to defy the president over the conflict.

House Republican leader Steve Scalise, however, told reporters that the vote was delayed to give lawmakers who were absent a chance to vote.

It will now take place in early June, after the recess.

Trump on Thursday, appeared unfazed by the delay as he reiterated threats to resume the war if Tehran fails to reach a deal with Washington.

Republicans have been broadly supportive of Trump's efforts to destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities, but some are now saying the president's legal timeline to wage a war without congressional approval has expired.

Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, presidents have 60 days to engage in a military conflict before Congress must either declare war or authorise the use of military force.

The White House argues that the requirements of the War Powers Resolution no longer apply because of the ceasefire with Tehran.

At the same time, earlier this week Trump has said he was just an hour away from ordering another strike on Iran, but held off because Gulf allies said they were engaged in negotiations to end the war.

For Congress, the growing momentum to pass a war powers resolution could eventually lead to a legal showdown over who has the final authority over military conflicts.