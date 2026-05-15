ANC top body backs South Africa's Ramaphosa after court ruling

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's political party, the African National Congress (ANC) said it was fully behind him even as the opposition continued to demand his resignation.

Ramaphosa is accused of misconduct for failing to report to police a theft of big sums of money at his game reserve four years ago.

"The Constitutional Court did not order an impeachment trial of the president. The court did not find the president guilty of anything. The court did not direct that the president be removed from office. The court did not endorse the findings of the section 89 independent panel," said Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General, African National Congress.

A court ruling last week said an impeachment procedure against Ramaphosa, blocked by parliament in 2022, could continue.

An impeachment committee has been established by parliament, but Ramaphosa has ruled out resigning.