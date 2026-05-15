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Trump leaves Beijing after last meetings with Xi

President Donald Trump, left, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

USA

U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his visit to Beijing Friday with a private meeting at Chinese leader Xi Jinping's official residence before he departed for Washington.

During a series of meetings and events Thursday, the two discussed divisive issues such as the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.

During those meetings, Trump said Xi told him China wants to help negotiate an end to the war and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil and Trump hopes Xi will use that leverage to prod Iran into a deal on U.S. terms.

Trump also said Xi assured him that China wouldn’t provide Iran with military equipment.

Trump has taken a decidedly rosy outlook on the U.S.-China relationship during this trip.

But that has collided with some difficult truths about the thorniest issues between the two superpowers including Taiwan, the Iran war and trade.

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