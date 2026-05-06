Uganda parliament passes controversial ‘Sovereignty Bill' after amendments

Uganda’s parliament has passed a contentious new law critics warn could be used to silence dissent, despite last-minute amendments aimed at softening some of its provisions.

The so-called “Protection of Sovereignty Bill” was approved late Tuesday after a heated debate, with lawmakers backing changes that removed a clause classifying Ugandans abroad as “foreigners” and exempted certain institutions — including medical, academic and faith-based organisations — from restrictions on foreign funding.

The legislation criminalises actions deemed to promote “the interests of a foreigner against those of Uganda” and labels individuals or groups receiving foreign funding as “agents of foreigners.”

Those convicted under the law could face prison sentences of up to 20 years.

“This is a historic bill,” said parliamentary speaker Anita Among, as supporters hailed the move as a step toward safeguarding national sovereignty.

The bill’s proposer argued it was designed to protect Uganda’s self-governance “without undue external interference,” and bars designated “agents” from engaging in political activities linked to foreign interests.

However, rights groups, opposition figures and sections of the business community have strongly criticised the law, warning it mirrors “foreign agent” legislation used in countries like Russia to crack down on civil society.

Human Rights Watch said the bill uses vague language that could be broadly applied to target activists and organisations, adding it risks further shrinking civic space in a country already accused of suppressing dissent.

Opposition MP Gilbert Olanya warned the legislation could damage Uganda’s economy and create a punitive legal environment, but calls to withdraw the bill were overwhelmingly rejected.

The move comes under the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni, in power for four decades, whose government has faced repeated accusations of authoritarianism and repression of political opponents.