20,000 teddy bears in Washington highlight abducted Ukrainian children

Organised by Razom for Ukraine and the American Coalition for Ukraine, a display on the National Mall near Capitol Hill featured 20,000 stuffed teddy bears attached to a fence to represent Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred to Russia since the 2022 invasion. The installation highlights the scale of the issue, with Ukrainian authorities and estimates verified by the United Nations putting the number of affected minors at more than 19,000, and calls for stronger international action, including sanctions and efforts to secure their return. Lawmakers, advocates and Ukraine’s ambassador Oksana Markarova attended the event, stressing its relevance as the war continues to affect civilians, especially children separated from their families in occupied areas. Speakers said the installation reflects the human cost of the conflict, with some children subjected to forced assimilation. Ukrainian officials report that more than 2,100 children have been returned since 2023 through a national initiative led by ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Campaigners warn that many others remain in Russia or occupied territories, facing legal and logistical barriers to return. US representatives Paul Tonko and Jamie Raskin called for stronger sanctions on those involved. Diplomats said the display serves as a reminder that the issue persists despite mediation efforts, including exchanges facilitated by Qatar, and ongoing scrutiny from the International Criminal Court.