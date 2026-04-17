Germany’s Affordable Art Fair draws crowds with artworks under €500

Held at Arena Berlin, the event brings together more than 65 galleries from around 18 countries, showcasing thousands of contemporary artworks. Many pieces are priced under €500 and are clearly labelled, making it easier for visitors to find affordable options. Overall, prices range from around €100 to €10,000. Organisers say the fair plays an important role in reducing both financial and cultural barriers, making it easier for first-time buyers to enter the art market in one of Europe’s leading creative capitals. Launched in London in 1999, the Affordable Art Fair expanded to Berlin in 2024 and has since become a regular fixture on the international calendar, alongside cities such as Hamburg, Amsterdam and London. In Berlin, visitors can also take part in guided tours, talks and late-night openings alongside the main exhibition. By bringing together emerging artists and established names, the fair highlights Berlin’s position as a dynamic centre for contemporary art. Attendance is expected to grow over the four days until 19 April, with tens of thousands of visitors expected at Arena Berlin, underlining strong demand for accessible cultural events and more affordable collecting opportunities in Germany.